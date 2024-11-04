One killed, five injured as bus rams into truck in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) A woman was killed and five others, including a Nepali citizen, were injured on Monday after a roadways bus collided with a stationary truck on Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur-Barhni road, police said.

The bus, which had 40 people on board, was travelling from Kanpur to Barhni when it lost control due to dense fog in the morning, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.

It crashed into the truck parked near the Rajderwa intersection, he added.

Fifty-year-old Urmila, a resident of Tulsipur village in Siddharthnagar district, died in the accident. Her body has been sent for postmortem, Kumar said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital and are in stable condition, he added. PTI COR ABN ARD RPA