One killed, five injured as fire breaks out in Pune high-rise

Pune, Sep 26 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was killed and five others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building in Pune on Friday, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted in a flat on the 12th floor of the Marvel Ideal Society on Jagdamba Bhavan Road in Undri in the afternoon, the official said.

He said a gas cylinder exploded during the firefighting operation, injuring two firefighters.

"Five fire tenders and a hydraulic ladder vehicle were rushed to the spot. When firefighters carried hose pipes to the upper floors and began dousing the flames, a cylinder exploded, leaving two firefighters and three residents injured. A 15-year-old boy died in the incident," the official said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that the blaze has been brought under control and cooling operations are underway. PTI SPK ARU