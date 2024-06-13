One killed, five missing as Sikkim hit by massive landslides

Gangtok, Jun 13 (PTI) At least one person was killed and five others went missing as massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall caused devastation in Sikkim's Mangan district, officials said on Thursday.

Landslides blocked stretches of roads and several houses were inundated or damaged, while electricity poles were swept away, they said.

The body of a person was found in Pakshep area of Mangan, while three persons went missing from Ambithang near Rangrang and two others from Pakshep.

Three houses were damaged in Geythang, while several houses were damaged and roads blocked at Nampathang near Pentok, they said.

The Bringbong police outpost was shifted to another nearby location due to a landslide while the foundation of a bridge at Sankalan was damaged.

Mobile network services were affected in North Sikkim even as a request was made by the district administration to send an SDRF team with ration to Mangan, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Mangan District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri convened an urgent meeting with all the heads of various departments to mitigate the situation.

An earthmover was deployed near Mangshila Degree College to clear the debris from the road.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who is in Arunachal Pradesh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Pema Khandu, communicated with the North district administration, police and officials of other departments to ensure a swift response to the devastation.

"Efforts are underway to provide every possible support to the victims and affected families, including recovery assistance, temporary settlement, and the provision of basic needs," Tamang said in a statement.

"The state government stands firmly with the victims of this unfortunate incident, pledging the utmost support to the bereaved families and all those affected and displaced by the landslides," he said.

He will soon return to the state to personally supervise rescue and relief operations. PTI KDK ACD