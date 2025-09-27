One killed, four injured as bus collides with parked truck in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) One person was killed and four others were seriously injured after a roadways bus collided with a truck parked near an overbridge in the Hata area of Kushinagar district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the collision was so severe that the front portion of the bus was severely damaged.

Jairam Prajapati (30), a resident of Dhanoji Kala in the district, died in the accident, while four others with serious injuries were first shifted to a community health centre in Hata, and then to the medical college in Kushinagar, local SHO Ram Sahay Chauhan said.