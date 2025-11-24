One killed, four injured as platform collapses during renovation work at ESIC Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 24 (PTI) A 25-year-old supervisor was killed and four workers injured--two critically, after they fell as a platform structure collapsed during renovation work at the ESIC Hospital here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when the workers were engaged in removing a granite from the external wall of an existing building at the hospital premises and bringing it down to the suspended platform, which is like an "open lift", a police official said.

Five people were injured in the incident and were shifted to the hospital where one of them died undergoing treatment, a doctor told media persons.

The condition of two workers is critical while two others who sustained multiple fractures are stable, the doctor further said.

A case was registered at SR Nagar Police Station and further investigation was on.

The "open lift" is used for transporting material during construction or painting of buildings, police added.