One killed, four injured as SUV hits car in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed and four of his relatives were injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and their car here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place in the Baradari area when the car occupants were returning from a wedding ceremony on Tuesday night, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Pandey said Jainual alias Nannu had gone to attend a wedding with his sister-in-law, aunt, nephew and sister.

He added that a speeding SUV hit the car on the Shyamganj bridge late Tuesday night.

The police immediately sent the injured to a nearby hospital where Jainual, who was driving the car, died, the SHO said, adding the four injured are undergoing treatment.

Mohd Asif, a relative of Jainual who was present at the hospital, has alleged that the SUV driver was drunk due to which he lost control of his vehicle and the accident took place, police said.

The matter is being investigated, the SHO said. PTI COR SAB AS CK