One killed, four injured in car-bus collision in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A 28-year-old man from Lucknow was killed and four others were seriously injured on Monday when a car and a roadways bus collided head-on on the Puranpur highway here, police said.

Puranpur police station in-charge Pawan Pandey told reporters that the accident occurred around 4.30 am near Harsinghpur turn when a speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus hit a car coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Yadav (28), a resident of Katnagara in Lucknow.

The accident took place when Yadav, who was behind the wheel, was going to Uttarakhand's Purnagiri along with his friends.

The impact was so severe that the car was mangled, leaving the passengers trapped inside, police said.

With the help of locals, police rescued the injured and admitted them to a community health centre, from where they were referred to the district hospital, officials said.

The injured were identified as Sagar Yadav of Naeemabad in Bijnor, Shiv Yadav and Sachin of Raheembad in Lucknow, and Ajas Singh Yadav of Gosainganj, Lucknow.

The collision led to a traffic jam on the highway, which was later cleared by police. PTI COR ABN ABN KVK KVK