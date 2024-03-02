One killed, four injured in clash between BSF, smugglers in Meghalaya

Shillong, Mar 2 (PTI) One smuggler was killed and four others, including three BSF personnel, were injured after a mob attacked the paramilitary force near the Indo-Bangladesh boundary in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, the border guards said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday night at Dalia village when the group of people, suspected to be smugglers from India and Bangladesh, gathered on both sides of the border to smuggle goods, the BSF said in the statement.

After the smugglers attacked the BSF with stones, sharp weapons and wooden rods, the personnel fired resulting in the death of one person, it said.

Three BSF personnel and one Bangladeshi smuggler were injured in the melee.

Cattle, sugar, onion, liquor and other contraband items are smuggled from Meghalaya to Bangladesh, the BSF said. PTI JOP SBN NN