One killed, four injured in factory fire in Punjab's Patiala

Patiala, Aug 19 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a pressure cooker factory on the bypass road in Patran of this district on Tuesday, leaving a worker dead and four others injured.

After the fire broke out, Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav reached the spot to assess the situation. She later visited the Civil Hospital to check on the injured and directed health officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ashok Kumar, said that four people were injured in the incident.

Among them, a woman with second-degree burns was referred to Patiala Hospital, while two others were discharged after treatment.

A worker died in the incident, officials said, adding the cause of the fire was being investigated. PTI COR SUN NSD NSD