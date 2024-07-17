One killed in accident at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 17 (PTI) One person died in an accident at a pharmaceutical company at Gurjapalem in Anakapalli district on Wednesday, said an official.

Pradeep Raut, 43, a sweeper-cum-helper died in the accident at Vasantha Chemicals Pvt Ltd when the incident occurred at 8.15 am, said the official.

"This morning, the accident happened in a pharma company (Vasantha Chemicals) and one person died. He is from Odisha," Anakapalli Superintendent of Police M Deepika Patil told PTI.

According to the district Collector's report shared by the SP, the accident occurred when reactor maintenance work was being done at block six in the company premises.

"The incident occurred when the helper-cum-sweeper was cleaning the room and lava fell on him accidentally," said the report.

By the time Raut was rushed to NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalli, doctors declared him brought dead.

Patil said an inquiry has been ordered to find the reason behind the accident and added that a case has been registered and relevant legal sections will be invoked depending on the enquiry.

Further, she noted that the accident was not a major one but happened due to malfunctioning of safety valves. PTI STH SS