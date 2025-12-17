One killed in blast at closed ice cream factory in Bengal

Krishnanagar (WB), Dec 17 (PTI) One person was killed in an explosion at a closed ice cream factory in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday, police said.

Sixty-year-old Santosh Roy, one of the co-owners of the plant, died on the spot while shifting some machinery from the factory, which had been closed for the last two months, a police officer said.

A hot-mix machine exploded when Roy touched it, he said.

Roy and another co-owner were shifting some of the machinery from the plant located at Birohi in Haringhata police station area.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR SUS ACD