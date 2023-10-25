One killed in blast at illegal firecracker factory in UP

Hardoi (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A man died and two persons were injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory here on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The factory was being run in a house in the Gopamau market, they said.

"Three people were injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in the Gopamau market and were rushed to the hospital. One of the injured, Harpal (22), succumbed to his injuries during treatment," Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Chandra Goswami said.

The condition of the remaining two persons is said to be critical. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the illegal firecracker factory was operating in the house of Tauhid, they said. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV