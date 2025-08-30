One killed in blast at illegal firework manufacturing unit in Kannur, key accused held

Kannur (Kerala), Aug 30 (PTI) One person died after a powerful explosion brought down an entire house, where explosives were being allegedly stored for preparing fireworks, at Kannapuram in this north Kerala district early Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as K Mohammad Asham of Challad here, who was inside the house when the explosion occurred.

Police arrested Anoop Malik, who had taken the house on rent and was allegedly running the firework manufacturing unit. Asham was a distant relative of Malik Police said that Malik was a supplier of fireworks and had been involved in a similar blast at a house in Podikundu in 2016, where explosives were illegally stocked.

He had told the house owner that he will start a spare parts business at the property, said an officer.

According to the police, the blast occurred around 1.50 am. “The intensity of the blast caused the entire structure to collapse and partially damaged four neighbouring houses,” an officer from Kannapuram police station said.

Police called in the bomb detection and disposal squad to clear the area of any remaining explosive materials. After the site was secured, a detailed search was conducted and the body parts of Asham were recovered.

The property is reportedly owned by Govindan, a retired schoolteacher, who rented the house to Malik last year.

Neighbours said two men had been staying at the house. They hardly interacted with anyone in the neighbourhood and came to the house only at night, they said.

Kannapuram police registered a case under sections 3 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to conduct the investigation into the incident.

Kannur City Police Commissioner Nithin Raj visited the site and evaluated the situation.

“Currently, we have recovered the body of a person named Mohammad Asham K. We have come to know that these persons were living at this house for the last one year. The forensic examination is being conducted in connection with the explosion.

"The cause of the explosion can be determined only after scientific procedures. It is found that a large quantity of explosive for making fireworks was stored at the house. From the preliminary investigation, firework manufacturing was taking place at the house,” he said.

Malik, who was on the run after the incident, was intercepted by the police from Kanhangad in Kasaragod district by evening.

He was later shifted to Kannapuram police station.

A police official said Malik was involved in 16 criminal cases in Kannur and neighbouring districts.

He will be produced before the court on Sunday, police said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) district secretary K K Ragesh alleged that Anoop was associated with the Congress party.

“You can check his links. The concerned authorities should check why a person involved in a similar offence before was making explosives again,” Ragesh told reporters.

However, the Congress dismissed the allegation.

“The intention behind making explosives should be revealed. There should be an investigation into who was procuring these explosives. Such illegal activities are taking place in large numbers in Kannur. These incidents are becoming frequent due to police negligence,” Kannur DCC President Martin George said. PTI TBA HMP ROH