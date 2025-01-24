Advertisment
National

One killed in blast at ordnance factory in Bhandara; search ops on for 10 employees

Bhandara Blast image

Representative image

Mumbai: One person was killed in a blast at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, and search and rescue efforts are underway for 10 employees, police said.

District collector Sanjay Kolte said the explosion occurred around 10.30 am on the premises.

Fire brigade, police and local disaster teams were at the scene, a police official said.

He said the explosion occurred in the LTP section of the factory situated in the Jawahar Nagar area.

The official said there were 14 employees working in the section at the time of the blast, of whom three were rescued alive and one was dead.

Ordnance factory Maharashtra Rescue operation Bhandara blast
