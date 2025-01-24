One killed in blast at ordnance factory in Bhandara; search-rescue ops underway

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) One person was killed in a blast at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, and search and rescue efforts are underway for 10 employees, police said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that according to preliminary information, 13 to 14 workers were stuck after the roof of a unit collapsed in the blast at the ordnance factory.

He also condoled the death of one person in the explosion.

Fadnavis, in a post on X, said five people were rescued, and the district collector and superintendent of police were at the spot, while a team from the state disaster response force (SDRF) from Nagpur is on the way.

District collector Sanjay Kolte said the blast occurred around 10.30 am on the premises.

A police official said the explosion occurred in the LTP section of the factory situated in the Jawahar Nagar area.

He said there were 14 employees working in the section at the time of the blast, of whom three were rescued alive and one was dead. PTI DC CLS VT ARU