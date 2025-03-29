One killed in clash between transporters in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba, Mar 29 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was killed in a clash between two groups of transporters in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Saturday.

Tension prevailed in Pali town following the clash on Friday night, they said.

According to sources, the groups were fighting to gain control over coal transportation from the Saraipali-Budbud mine of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in the area.

The deceased man's family and locals have accused the police of not taking timely action despite knowing about the dispute between the groups.

"Rohit Jaiswal, a transporter, was stabbed during the clash on Friday night. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital," a police official said.

He said a police team soon reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The official said a case has been registered against 16 persons, including transporter Roshan Singh Thakur, his brother Gaurav Singh Thakur, Saurabh Srivas, Sushant Thakur and Surendra Singh Chauhan, the sub-area manager of the SECL's Saraipali-Budbud mine.

Six police teams were formed to arrest the accused, he said, adding that eight persons were taken into custody.

Following the incident, station house officer (SHO) of Pali police station Vinod Singh was removed from his post and shifted to Police Lines, the official said.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the town as the situation is tense in the area, he added.

The main accused, Roshan Singh Thakur, is a local BJP leader.

The main accused, Roshan Singh Thakur, is a local BJP leader.

Local traders and citizens have called a bandh on Saturday to protest the incident.