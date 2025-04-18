One killed in clash over land dispute in Manipur's Ukhrul

Imphal, Apr 18 (PTI) One person was killed and five others injured in a clash between people of two villages over a land dispute in Manipur's Ukhrul district, officials said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday, following which the Additional District Magistrate Polly Makan imposed prohibitory orders in Shangching and Lungreiphung Tang villages.

An official based in the Ukhrul district said the reasons behind the clash were related to the ownership of land between residents of the two villages.

The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Ramson RK. He suffered a bullet injury on his left chest, police said.

According to the orders, the villagers have been prohibited from leaving their residences or engaging in activities that could disrupt law and order in the area. PTI CORR SBN SBN