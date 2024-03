Pune, Mar 1 (PTI) A man died and another sustained burn injuries after an explosion took place at a tyre godown in Maharashtra's Solapur district early Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Mahid village in Pandharpur tehsil, more than 200 km from Pune.

The explosion was followed by a fire, said a police official.

The cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained, he said. PTI SPK KRK