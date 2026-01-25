One killed in fire at furniture shop in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) A woman's body was retrieved from a four-storey furniture shop in Nampally here where a fire broke out, officials said on Sunday.

Rescue operations have been underway for the past 20 hours to save five people, including two children, who are feared to be trapped in the basement of the building after a major fire broke out on Saturday, officials said.

"One female body was retrieved from the building. The search and rescue for others are ongoing," a senior police official told PTI.

Multiple agencies, including police, fire, NDRF personnel and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), launched rescue operations after the fire erupted on Saturday afternoon.

Efforts were underway to rescue those who are believed to be trapped, they said.

Although the fire was brought under control, thick smoke billowing out from the building made the operation difficult. Those who were trapped are the family members of a watchman and other workers.

Accommodation was provided in a basement for workers there.

Some of the family members of those trapped were worried about the safety of their kin and wanted the authorities to rescue them as soon as possible.

"We don't know the condition of the children. We have been waiting since yesterday to see our children, but there is no information," a family member told a TV channel on Sunday. PTI VVK GDK KH