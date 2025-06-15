One killed in fire at godown complex in Thane

Thane, Jun 15 (PTI) One person was killed after a major fire broke out at a godown complex in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

Eight godowns were damaged in the fire which was reported at 4.50 pm on Saturday, he said, adding that efforts were still on to control the blaze.

The fire was suspected to have originated from a chemical storage area at Prerna Complex in Dapodi village of Bhiwandi, and it spread quickly due to the presence of flammable substances, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's fire officer Vijay Jadhav said.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen from far, as per eyewitnesses.

Firefighting teams retrieved the charred body of a man from a godown at night, Jadhav said.

The deceased was yet to be identified, he said, adding the body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The fire destroyed at least eight godowns, including some storing chemicals and cardboard items, the official said.

Multiple firefighting units from Bhiwandi, Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath civic bodies were present at the site and efforts were still on to douse the blaze, he said.

Several private water tankers were also deployed.

The area has been cordoned off and local police were assisting in diverting the traffic, the official said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, he added. PTI COR GK