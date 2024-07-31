One killed in firing in dispute over shop possession

Prayagraj (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured in cross-firing between two groups on Tuesday over the possession of a shop in the Ganganagar area of Prayagraj, a police official said.

DCP (Ganganagar) Abhishek Bharti said that on Tuesday afternoon, Baharia police station received information that firing took place between two parties over the possession of a shop in which a person named Mulayam Yadav (30) died, while a youth named Jitendra was shot in the leg and was admitted to the hospital.

He said that there was a dispute between the two parties over that shop for the last one month.

Police have detained six persons in this connection, and are interrogating them.

Till now, no complaint has been received from any party. FIR will be registered as soon as the complaint is received.

In another incident, an unidentified person poured petrol over a woman and her four-year-old daughter, who were sleeping outside their house and set them afire on Monday night in the Sarai Inayat police station area.

DCP Abhishek Bharti said that Sarai Inayat police station received information on Tuesday morning that someone poured petrol on a woman named Rani Bhartiya (39) and her four-year-old daughter, while they were sleeping in the night and set them on fire.

He said that the woman and her daughter have been admitted to SRN Hospital where both are out of danger.

Since the accused ran away, the woman could not see him, Bharti said.

He added that a case has been registered on the complaint of the woman's father-in-law and the matter is being investigated. PTI RAJ RT