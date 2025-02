Latur, Feb 10 (PTI) A motorcycle rider was killed in a collision with a heavy vehicle while the pillion rider was critically injured in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday night near Lohara village on the Udgir-Latur highway.

The motorcycle rider Deepak Bandappa Mathpati (30) suffered fatal head injuries, while Vinayak Mathpati (17), was critically injured.

Police are conducting further investigations.