One killed in hit-and-run accident in Latur

Latur, Apr 10 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was killed on the spot while another was injured after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Latur district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place at Ausa T-Point in Ausa tehsil around 10 am.

The deceased was identified as Balaji Ram More (55), resident of Yakatpur.

Balaji and his brother Netaji Ram More were on their way back to their village after visiting their sister at Selu when another vehicle crashed into them, said a police official.

Netaji was admitted to hospital and his condition was said to be stable.

Last month, two men had died in an accident at Ausa T-Point. PTI COR KRK