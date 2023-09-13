One killed in IED blast in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Sep 12 (PTI) One person was killed on Tuesday and another critically injured following an IED blast triggered by the proscribed CPI (Maoist) in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

The incident happened when the explosives went off in an area between Kuira and Hathiburu village under Goilkera police station limits, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The deceased was identified as Lobo Gope (25), and the injured as Pakul Bodra (26), he said.

In the course of treatment, Gope succumbed to his injuries due to excessive bleeding, the SP said.

The condition of Bodra is stated to be stable, he added. PTI CORR BS RBT