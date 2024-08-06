One killed in iron plant blast in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand) Aug 6 (PTI) One person was killed and six others were injured in an explosion at a sponge iron plant in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Pawanputra Steel and Alloys plant in Barhi police station area, about 135 km from Ranchi.

Barhi police station in-charge Chandra Sekhar Kumar said the deceased was identified as Jitendra Kumar (50).

Police said out of six injured, four have been referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Barhi sub-divisional officer Johan Tudu said a probe committee would be set up and the guilty won't be spared.

Meanwhile, state health minister Banna Gupta, who visited the site, said prima facie it seemed violation of factory and labour laws.

"Many employees including the supervisor were seen without safety gears. I have spoken to the deputy commissioner in this regard and will also address the issue with the labour secretary," he said.