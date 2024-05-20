One killed in Pudukottai cracker unit blast, another injured

Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu), May 20 (PTI) One person was killed in a fire accident at a private fireworks manufacturing unit in Athipallam village near Viralimalai in the district on Monday, police said.

The explosion could have been triggered by sparks from the welding work taken up at the unit's warehouse, they added.

One person who was later identified as Karthik Raja, 27, son of P Subramanian, died in the accident while another worker, P Sivanesan, 27, was admitted to the government hospital at Manaparai with burns.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the unit to put out the flames. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Expressing grief over the demise of Karthik in the blaze Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends.

He also directed the authorities to provide good medical treatment to Sivanesan, who is admitted at a hospital for burns.

"Appropriate compensation will soon be given to the kin of the deceased and the injured too," an official release quoting Stalin said. PTI JSP SS JSP ANE