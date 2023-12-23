One killed in road crash in Haryana's Jind

Jind (Haryana), Dec 23 (PTI) A man was killed in a collision with an unidentified vehicle on the Jind-Narwana national highway here on Saturday, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Naresh of Baroda village here, they added.

His cousin Mahtab said Naresh was going with his neighbour Anil on a motorbike when it was hit by an unknown vehicle near a cotton mill here, the police said.

Naresh suffered injuries in the accident and was taken to Narwana Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, the police said.

A case has been lodged against the unknown driver at the Uchana police station and a probe is on, they added. PTI COR RPA