One killed in sponge iron plant blast in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand) Aug 6 (PTI) One person was killed and six others injured in an explosion at an induction furnace in a sponge iron plant in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Barhi police station area, about 135 km from Ranchi.

Barhi police station in-charge Chandra Sekhar Kumar confirmed that one of the injured later succumbed to injuries. The cause of the explosion is still unknown, and authorities are investigating whether more people are trapped, he added.