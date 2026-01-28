One killed in truck-motorcycle collision

Beed, Jan 28 (PTI) A motorcycle rider was killed on the spot after a collision with a truck on Majarsumba-Patoda road in the district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Santosh Madhukar Kagade (45), a resident of Morgaon village in Beed tehsil.

Kagade was returning to his village when a truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the two-wheeler near Jadhav Vasti at around 7.30 pm.

A case for rash and negligent driving was being registered against the truck driver, police said. PTI COR KRK