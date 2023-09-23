One killed, life hit in incessant rains in J’khand

Ranchi/ Medininagar, Sep 23 (PTI) Incessant rain lashing Jharkhand since Wednesday has claimed one life and hit normal life by inundating roads, uprooting trees and electricity poles, an official said on Saturday. The rain also washed away approach roads, a number of culverts, approach roads, diversions and bridges which affected traffic movement in many parts of the state, he said.

Advertisment

The showers, however, helped reduce the rain deficit in the state to 28 per cent on Saturday from 33 per cent on Wednesday, the official said.

A 40-year-old man died when the wall of his house collapsed on him and his wife while they were sleeping during heavy rains in the early hours of Saturday in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

His wife was injured severely in the incident that took place at Mokhar village in the district, about 246 km from Ranchi. She was admitted to Hussainabad hospital.

Advertisment

Palamu deputy commissioner Shahsi Ranjan said the man's dependent will be given compensation according to the rules of the disaster management department.

A 27-year-old bridge collapsed at Chandwara block in Jharkhand’s Koderma district and a culvert was damaged in Thethaitangar block of Simdega district. An approach road in Godda and a road in Pakur were washed away due to the rain.

A major part of Hazaribag faced power cuts on Friday as trees and electric poles were uprooted.

Advertisment

Ranchi Met center Abishek Anand told PTI the the rain intensity declined on Saturday. “Excluding northeast parts such as Dumka, Pakur, Godda and Sahebganj, the rain intensity has declined from most of the state today. It will decline further as the system has moved towards south west Bihar and neighbourhood”.

The state received 704.3mm rainfall from June 1 to September 23 compared to the normal rainfall of 977.3 mm during the period. Rainfall was normal in seven Jharkhand districts, while Sahebganj and Godda recorded 11 per cent and eight per cent surplus precipitation respectively, he said.

As per the MeT department’s parameters, a 19 per cent deviation of monsoon rainfall, either surplus or deficient, is considered to be normal. PTI SAN COR KK SAN KK