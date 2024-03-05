One killed, nine injured after SUV overturns in Amravati

Amravati, Mar 5 (PTI) A woman was killed and nine others were injured when the SUV they were travelling in overturned in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred in Shirkhed village around 5 pm, an official said.

The victims were travelling from Akola to Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh, he said The SUV overturned and a woman passenger was killed, the official said, adding that the injured persons were admitted to Amravati general hospital. PTI COR CLS ARU