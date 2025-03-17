One killed, nine injured as car overturns after being hit by vehicle in Gurugram

Gurugram, Mar 17 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed, and nine of his neighbours were injured when their car overturned after being hit by a vehicle in Gurugram, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Manesar area on Sunday night when Kapil Kumar, his wife Upasana, son Aarav, and in-laws, Prakash Chandra and Kavita, accompanied by neighbours -- Rekha, Ishwanti, Mithlesh, Dharamveer (50) and Sunil -- were returning from Baba Mohanram temple in Milakpur, Rajasthan, they said.

They were travelling in Sunil's Eeco car, who was driving. Around 8.20 pm, they reached a turn near Baba Nyayaramdas temple in Manesar valley and a vehicle rammed into their car causing it to overturn, they added.

All passengers were injured and locals took them to a hospital, where doctors declared Dharamveer dead, the police said.

Six injured persons -- Rekha, Kavita, Sunil, Aarav, Ishwanti, and Prakash Chandra -- are undergoing treatment, while Kapil, Upasana, and Mithlesh were discharged after receiving first aid treatment, a police officer said.

He said CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the vehicle involved, and efforts are on to arrest the accused driver.

An FIR has been registered at Manesar police station, against the vehicle's driver, who fled the scene after the accident, police said. PTI COR OZ OZ