One killed, one injured after bike hits divider in HP's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Feb 17 (PTI) One man was killed while another sustained serious injuries after their bike hit a road divider in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane road on Sunday evening, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Divyansh (21), a resident Haridwar, while Aman Thakur (20) from Shimla district has been admitted to AIIMS Bilaspur with serious injuries.

Kartik Sharma from Shimla district told the police that he along with his friends Aman, Divyansh, Abhinav and Harmilan took bikes on rent from Chandigarh and went to Rewalsar in Mandi district, Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Chaudhary said.

While they were returning to Chandigarh on Sunday, the bike Aman and Divyansh were riding hit a divider. The duo was rushed to AIIMS Bilaspur where Divyansh died, while Aman is undergoing treatment, the officer said. PTI COR BPL ARI