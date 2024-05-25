One killed, one injured after pickup van, truck fall from bypass road in Thane

Thane, May 25 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured when a truck and a pickup van dashed a retention wall of a bypass and fell on the road below in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said.

The accident occurred on the Mumbra bypass around 1 pm, the official said.

A pickup van crashed down on a cyclist passing on the road below, crushing him to death, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

The driver of the van sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

A search is on for the truck driver who fled the scene, they said. PTI COR ARU