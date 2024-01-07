One killed, one injured as wall collapses in south Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was killed and another person injured after a wall collapsed on them in south Mumbai on Sunday, a fire official said.

The incident occurred at Miyan Chawl in the Cuffe Parade area around 3 pm, the official said.

According to a fire brigade official, the compound wall of an open plot of INS Kunjali collapsed during repairs to a water pipeline.

The debris fell on the other side, where the chawl is located, injuring Mohammad Akbar, a local resident, and Gangadhar Akla.

Both were rushed to INS Ashwini Hospital where doctors declared Akbar dead, he said. Akla was treated and discharged after some time.

The rubble also fell on four 4-wheelers, the official said, adding that the debris was being “removed with the help of JCB”. PTI ZA ARU NR