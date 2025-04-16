One killed, over 20 injured as bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns

Kottayam: A 45-year-old man was killed and over 20 others sustained injuries when a private bus in which they were travelling overturned near Erumely here on Wednesday, police said.

The bus was carrying pilgrims from Karnataka to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala and the accident occurred around 6.30 am.

The highway in which the accident occurred has sharp bends and a steep incline and while navigating it, the bus went out of control and overturned onto the side of the road, an officer with Erumely police station said.

"Five people who sustained serious injuries were taken to Kottayam Medical College and around 18 others with minor cuts and bruises were given first aid at nearby hospitals," the officer said.

There were around 32 pilgrims, including seven children, in the bus, he added.