One killed, seven injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur

Nagpur, Sep 4 (PTI) At least one person was killed and seven others were injured after a blast at an explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district shortly after midnight on Thursday, police said.

The blast occurred in RDX unit of the Solar Explosives located at Bazargaon in the district at around 12.30 am, they said.

A person, aged 25, was killed and seven others suffered injuries, according to the police.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital and were reported to be out of danger, they said.

NCP (SP) leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh visited the injured persons in the hospital.