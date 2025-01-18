One killed, several injured as school bus overturns in Assam

Haflong (Assam), Jan 18 (PTI) A Class-3 student was killed and several others injured after a school bus overturned in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Saturday, an official said.

The incident occurred near 19 KM area under Umrangso police station limits when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle, he said.

District Disaster Management Authority field officer Debojit Borah said in a statement that the student, Dalimar Ronghangpi, was killed on the spot.

Around 16 students suffered minor injuries. “Six other students were severely injured and immediately taken to Ham Hospital in Hojai,” Borah said.

“Emergency response teams and the police arrived promptly at the scene. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. We are taking all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” he added. PTI CORR SSG RBT