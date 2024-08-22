One killed, six injured in family clash in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur (Odisha), Aug 22 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was killed and six others were injured following a clash between families of two brothers in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at New Bankatara under Tarsingi police station limits and stemmed from disputes over irrigation in their paddy fields, according to a preliminary inquiry.

The deceased has been identified as Kabiraj Gouda, Bhanjanagar SDPO Sujit Nayak said.

Two of the injured were referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, while the others were admitted to the sub-divisional hospital in Bhanjanagar, police said.

The SDPO said no arrests have been made so far.