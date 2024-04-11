One killed, three injured after car collides with truck in Jharkhand

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Apr 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed and three others critically injured after a car carrying them rammed into a stationary truck in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened near the Civil Court Chowk in Chhattar-Mandu within the limits of Ramgarh police station, the officer-in-charge of Ramgarh police station, Ajay Kumar Sahu, said.

The car was going to the Rajrappa Temple in Ramgarh from Patna in Bihar.

"It hit a truck parked on the side of the road near the Civil Court Chowk. One person identified as Sujit Mehta died on the spot while three others were critically injured. They were initially admitted to a nearby hospital," he said.

Later, they were referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, for better treatment, he added.