One killed, three injured as BMW hits motorcycle in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) One person died and three were injured after a BMW hit a motorcycle on Ring Road near Delhi Cantt metro station here on Sunday, police said.

Police said three PCR calls were received in the afternoon about a traffic jam near metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt metro station stretch.

A police team rushed to the spot and found a BMW lying sideways on the road and a motorcycle parked near the road divider, they said.

Eyewitnesses told police that a woman was driving the car when it hit the motorcycle.

"Soon after the accident, the woman and her husband, who was accompanying her, rushed the two injured to hospital in a taxi," a police officer said.

Later, police received information from the hospital that one of the accident victims succumbed to his injuries and the other was undergoing treatment, he said.

The BMW and the motorcycle involved in the accident have been seized. The accident spot was examined by a crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory, he added.

Police said the BMW driver and her husband also sustained injuries in the accident and have been hospitalised. Their statements are yet to be recorded.

"The matter is under investigation. Legal action is being initiated as per law," the officer said.

The identity of the deceased is being ascertained.

Traffic movement in the area was disrupted for some time due to the accident. It was restored after the damaged vehicles were removed from the road, police said. PTI BM DIV DIV