One killed, three injured as coal laden truck overturns in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills

Shillong, Mar 5 (PTI) One woman died, and three others were injured after a coal-laden truck skidded off the road and overturned onto two vehicles in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening along National Highway 6 when the truck, carrying coal, lost control and overturned onto a car and a jeep travelling along the highway.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Rasgania said the truck was moving from Khliehriat towards Lumshnong when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle at Byndihati village.

"The truck skidded off the road and overturned onto the two light motor vehicles," the SP said.

All occupants of the vehicles sustained injuries and were rushed to Khliehriat Civil Hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities later confirmed that one woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Police said the coal was being transported to a cement factory as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP).

An investigation into the incident is underway, officials added. PTI JOP RG