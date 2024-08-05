One killed, three injured as speeding SUV hits kanwariyas in UP

Sitapur (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl, who was part of a group of kanwariyas, was killed and three teenagers were injured when they were hit by a speeding SUV here, police said.

The incident occurred in Jairampur under the Mehmudabad police station area on Sunday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveen Ranjan said some kanwariyas were going to Bhagauli Teerth in Barabanki district's Baddupur to perform 'jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva.

On their way, they were hit by a speeding SUV from behind. Neha (17), who was part of the group, died and three others -- Arun (15), Sanjana (17) and Rajni (18) -- were injured. All four of them are from Samnapur here, Ranjan said.

The injured were rushed to the community health centre and later referred to Lucknow, he said.

The SUV has been impounded and its driver has been detained, police said.