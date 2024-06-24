One killed, three injured as tree crashed on moving car and bus in Kerala

Kochi, Jun 24 (PTI) One person died and three others suffered injuries when a roadside tree uprooted and fell on a moving car and bus in Neriamangalam in Ernakulam district on Monday afternoon.

Police said the victim has been identified as Joseph Thomas (55), a resident of Pandippara in Idukki.

The accident occurred at around 3 pm when Thomas and his family were going to Kothamangalam in their car.

Thomas died while being taken to the hospital, they said.

The KSRTC bus also suffered damage when the tree crashed on the rear side of the vehicle.

However, the bus passengers suffered only minor injuries, police said.

The accident happened at the Vallanchira curve near Neriamangalam.

The police said the victim's daughter, who was pregnant, her husband Jobi John, and the wife of Joseph Thomas were in the vehicle when the mishap occurred.

The police said the three injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Kothamangalam. They are not serious.

Jobi John is the brother of Joji John, who is working as a stringer for PTI Videos in Idukki district. PTI KPK TGB ROH