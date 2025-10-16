One killed, three injured as two motorcycles collide in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) One person has been killed and three others critically injured when two motorcycles collided head-on near a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Wednesday at Pachphera village in Kushinagar.

According to police, Manoj Rajbhar (40), a mason from Jarar village, was returning home from work along with his companions Chhotelal Rajbhar (24) and Rakesh Rajbhar (25) when their motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction on Padrauna-Jattha road near Pachphera village.

All the four riders sustained injuries in the accident.

They were rushed to Ravindra Nagar Dhoos Medical College, where doctors declared Manoj Rajbhar dead on arrival.

The other injured -- Chhotelal, Rakesh and Deepak Kushwaha -- are undergoing treatment, police said.

Station House Officer Harshvardhan Singh of Padrauna police station said that no formal complaint has been received yet.

"Necessary legal action will be taken once a written complaint is submitted," he said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, he added.