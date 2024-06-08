One killed, three injured in attack by relatives in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed and three others injured after their relatives attacked them following an argument in Kurla here, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested seven persons, three of them women, in connection with the incident that took place in the Indira Nagar locality of Kurla on Friday night, an official said.

Adnan Salim Qureshi was killed in the attack, while Aarif Umar Khan (29), Imran Salim Qureshi (19) and Asif Umar Khan (26) sustained injuries, he said.

The accused, who are related to the victims, came to the home of Aarif's uncle and attacked them following an argument, the official said.

The victims were rushed to Sion Hospital, where one of them died during treatment, he said.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, the official said. PTI ZA ARU