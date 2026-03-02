One killed, three injured in car crash in Beed

Beed, Mar 2 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died and three others sustained injuries after their speeding car overturned and crashed into the protection wall of a well in Maharashtra's Beed district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Nagaryachiwadi in Shirur Kasar tehsil, while the victims were driving to a resort for Holi celebrations, an official said.

The driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn multiple times before crashing into the protection wall of a well on a farm, he said.

Krishna Jalinder Mule, a resident of the Ramteerth area in Beed town, was killed, while three others sustained serious injuries in the crash, the official said.

He said the victims and their friends were travelling in two vehicles to a resort in Shirur in Pune district. The persons in the other vehicle stopped and extricated the injured from the damaged car.

One of the injured persons is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU