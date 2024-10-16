One killed, three injured in group clash in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Keonjhar (Odisha), Oct 15 (PTI) One person died and three others were injured in a clash between two groups over an old rivalry at a village in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Pandua village in the evening when a young man of one group was allegedly hacked to death by a member of the rival faction, they said.

Following this, members on the side of the deceased retaliated and set the assailant’s house on fire besides attacking his father, mother and brother, a police officer said.

As tension escalated, the police deployed additional personnel in the village to bring the situation under control.

"The police have arrested the main accused in the murder," the officer said.