One killed, three injured in road accident in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Nov 24 (PTI) A 39-year-old man was killed and three others were injured when a speeding car knocked them down in Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The accident took place in the Ulve area of Navi Mumbai late on Thursday night, an official from NRI police station said.

A speeding car knocked down two pedestrians and a scooter and rammed into a container truck, he said.

One of the pedestrians, Pramod Singh, was killed in the accident, while three others, including two brothers who were riding the scooter, were injured, the official said.

A case has been registered against the car driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, he said, adding that further probe