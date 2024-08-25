One killed, three injured in road accident in TN

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu), Aug 25 (PTI) An individual lost his life while three others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred on one of the arterial roads near here on Sunday, police said.

The injured have been admitted to the District Government Hospital while the body of the unidentified victim has been sent for an autopsy, they said.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the driver of the speeding truck applied sudden brakes while traveling on National Highway 48, which led to the other vehicles coming behind ramming into it. The deceased and the injured persons were in one of the vehicles, police said.

A case has been registered and a further probe was on, they added. PTI VIJ KH